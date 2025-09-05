Renasant Co. $RNST Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Renasant worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Price Performance

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $39.79 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $39.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.14.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

RNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group increased their target price on Renasant from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

