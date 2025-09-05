Repligen Corporation $RGEN Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 65.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 110.3% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 99.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 40.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $201,834.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,834. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.58. Repligen Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.96 and a 52 week high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%.The firm had revenue of $182.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.720 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.55.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

