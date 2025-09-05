Reviewing Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL) & Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Adlai Nortye (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adlai Nortye and Immunovant”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Adlai Nortye alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adlai Nortye $5.00 million 12.99 -$51.87 million N/A N/A Immunovant N/A N/A -$413.84 million ($2.85) -5.66

Analyst Recommendations

Adlai Nortye has higher revenue and earnings than Immunovant.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adlai Nortye and Immunovant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adlai Nortye 0 1 0 0 2.00 Immunovant 0 3 8 1 2.83

Adlai Nortye presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 411.36%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $33.60, indicating a potential upside of 108.44%. Given Adlai Nortye’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Adlai Nortye is more favorable than Immunovant.

Volatility and Risk

Adlai Nortye has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its share price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.2% of Adlai Nortye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Immunovant shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Immunovant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Adlai Nortye and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adlai Nortye N/A N/A N/A Immunovant N/A -80.99% -72.23%

Summary

Immunovant beats Adlai Nortye on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adlai Nortye

(Get Free Report)

Adlai Nortye Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies in the United States and Mainland China. Its lead product is AN2025, a pan-phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinomas. The company is also developing AN0025, a small molecule prostaglandin E receptor 4 antagonist to modulate the tumor microenvironment that is in a Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer after anti-PD-1/PD-L1 treatments, recurrent triple-negative breast cancer, microsatellite stable colorectal cancer, and cervical cancer after standard of care treatments; and AN4005, an oral small-molecule PD-L1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to induce and stabilize PD-L1 dimerization and thereby disrupt the interaction between PD-1 and PD-L1. Its preclinical candidates include AN8025, a multifunctional antibody as T cell and antigen-presenting cell modulator; AN1025, an oral small molecule degrader of ß-catenin; and AN9025, an oral small molecule pan-KRAS inhibitor. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Adlai Nortye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adlai Nortye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.