Robert W. Baird Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $345.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $330.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $268.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.49. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $318.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -993.52, a P/E/G ratio of 250.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,392,338.30. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total value of $968,292.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,142,077.90. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $516,622,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,932,000 after purchasing an additional 888,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,909,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

