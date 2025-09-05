Robert W. Baird Upgrades BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) to “Outperform”

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $52.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWA. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.50%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $371,143.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $331,429,000 after acquiring an additional 284,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,633,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,578,000 after acquiring an additional 380,942 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in BorgWarner by 36.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,935 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,078,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,664,000 after acquiring an additional 267,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,878,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,907 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.