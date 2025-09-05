Royal Bank Of Canada Raises HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target to $110.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HQY. Bank of America upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.77.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $97.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.26. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $74.07 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 11.49%.The firm had revenue of $330.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

