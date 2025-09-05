Royal Bank Of Canada Upgrades Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) to “Moderate Buy”

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TECH. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

TECH opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 115.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.47. Bio-Techne has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $316.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.14 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,375,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,933,000 after buying an additional 721,012 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,366,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,644 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,190,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,666,000 after purchasing an additional 369,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,025,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,380,000 after purchasing an additional 472,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,149,000 after purchasing an additional 217,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

