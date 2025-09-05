Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA Stock Position Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jason Wilder sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $276,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 79,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,890.60. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $327,840.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,727.44. The trade was a 27.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $862,104 in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of RUSHA opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.27.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

