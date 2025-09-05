Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSI opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 1.90. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Judith Gold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $1,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 111,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,044.69. This trade represents a 47.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $2,984,197.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,017,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,658,878.69. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,821,090 shares of company stock worth $44,988,698. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.89.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

