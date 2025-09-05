Sabre Corporation $SABR Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 520,326 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sabre were worth $11,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.52. Sabre Corporation has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.79.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $687.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

