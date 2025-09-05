Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,511 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 161.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 27,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,547,000 after buying an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,625,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,072,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of STNG opened at $51.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.63 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $222.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.26 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

