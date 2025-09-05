Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD Stock Holdings Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6,374.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $3,099,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,852,040.04. The trade was a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.