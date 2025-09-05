SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SkyWest by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 51,607 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SkyWest by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $120.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.64. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

Insider Activity

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.95 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $3,017,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 404,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,990,720.98. The trade was a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $233,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 66,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,883.71. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,186 shares of company stock valued at $10,440,398 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SKYW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SkyWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKYW

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.