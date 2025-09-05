Sonoco Products Company $SON Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,327 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,002,000 after purchasing an additional 166,552 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $820,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $1,347,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonoco Products Company has a 1-year low of $39.46 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.66.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

