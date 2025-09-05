Standex International Corporation $SXI Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Standex International by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Standex International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Standex International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 346,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,817,000 after purchasing an additional 46,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Standex International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $606,179.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,741.40. The trade was a 26.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,115,200. The trade was a 12.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $206.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.88. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $212.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.33.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.06%.The business had revenue of $222.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

