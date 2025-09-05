Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO Stock Holdings Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,088 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 328.8% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Shares of SHOO opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $556.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Steven Madden

About Steven Madden

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.