Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TARS Position Lowered by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,507,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $823,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 363,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,409,000 after acquiring an additional 51,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TARS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Activity

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 818,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,905,300. This represents a 0.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ TARS opened at $57.43 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.17 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.22.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.15). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $102.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

