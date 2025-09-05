Terex Corporation $TEX Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 83.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Terex by 128.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 56.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 88.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,554. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $51.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Terex Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $58.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

