The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,177,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,681,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,340,000 after acquiring an additional 686,751 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,954,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,595,000 after acquiring an additional 425,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,836,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $168,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,830,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $154,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian G. Andrews acquired 1,525 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,504.88. The trade was a 7.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride acquired 3,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.04 per share, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,324.80. The trade was a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.64.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

