The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,703,000 after buying an additional 649,258 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 52.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,539,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 527,089 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 3,306.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after buying an additional 447,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $14,509,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the first quarter worth about $14,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

In other news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.11 per share, for a total transaction of $200,315.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 98,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,070.90. This represents a 6.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 0.5%

SMPL stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.95. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $380.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

