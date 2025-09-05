Tidewater Inc. $TDW Position Reduced by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Tidewater worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tidewater by 69.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,904,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,513 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,582,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,569,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in Tidewater by 8.5% during the first quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 2,856,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,750,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 37.6% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 809,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 221,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tidewater by 271.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 295,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 215,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $575,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,754.16. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE TDW opened at $57.31 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.95. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $341.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tidewater has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TDW shares. Zacks Research raised Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tidewater from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tidewater

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.