Titan International, Inc. $TWI Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Titan International were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Titan International by 1,286.4% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Titan International in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Titan International by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $8.80 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $562.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.The business had revenue of $460.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $483.84 million. Titan International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on TWI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Titan International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Titan International in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Titan International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Insider Transactions at Titan International

In related news, Director Richard M. Cashin, Jr. sold 212,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $2,196,195.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 176,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,606.74. The trade was a 54.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony Eheli sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 45,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,350.24. This represents a 35.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,348 shares of company stock worth $3,086,520. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

(Free Report)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

