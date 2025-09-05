Total Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Total Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 200,898,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,978,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,494,402 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 140,921,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,925,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.01. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $3,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total transaction of $12,723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

