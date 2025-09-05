TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.7333.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPIC. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in TPI Composites by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.98. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $276.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

