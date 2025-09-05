Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wolfe Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

TPH opened at $36.32 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 9.22%.The firm had revenue of $884.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

