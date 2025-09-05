Triller Group Inc. $ILLR Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Triller Group Inc. (NYSE:ILLR – Free Report) by 469.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Triller Group were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILLR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Triller Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triller Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Triller Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Triller Group during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Triller Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Triller Group Stock Down 1.3%

ILLR opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of -1.79. Triller Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79.

About Triller Group

Triller Group, Inc engages in the provision of an artificial intelligence-powered, social media and live-streaming event platform for creators. It uses proprietary AI technology to push and track content virtually to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

