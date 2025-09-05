TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 183.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 858,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 555,258 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,021,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,203,000 after buying an additional 394,847 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $27,037,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth $18,315,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,242,000 after buying an additional 225,196 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Price Performance

NYSE:TNET opened at $71.59 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 208.35% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $53,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,510.40. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $98,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 30,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,171.20. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,395 shares of company stock valued at $560,612. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

