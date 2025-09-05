Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Trinity Industries worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 295,054 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 126,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 68,752 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 97,843 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRN shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.53. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

