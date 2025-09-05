Trustmark Corporation $TRMK Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Trustmark worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Trustmark by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,318,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,465,000 after purchasing an additional 846,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 993,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 99,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 808,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,609,000 after acquiring an additional 38,594 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 341,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 204,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 129,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Gerard R. Host sold 1,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $63,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $26,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,128.73. This represents a 7.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,226 shares of company stock valued at $897,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $40.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Trustmark Corporation has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 19.21%.The business had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark Corporation will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

