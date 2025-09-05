TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $261,733.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,303.04. This represents a 10.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Clapprood sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,365.08. This trade represents a 38.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,421 shares of company stock worth $4,398,560. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

TTMI opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.57. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $730.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.42 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.52%.The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

