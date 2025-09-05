Upbound Group, Inc. $UPBD Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPBD. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Upbound Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.050-4.40 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,812.70. Following the purchase, the director owned 89,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,460. The trade was a 1.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upbound Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.