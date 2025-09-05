Urban Edge Properties $UE Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of UE opened at $21.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 90.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

