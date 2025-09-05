US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in US Foods by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in US Foods by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in US Foods by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 271,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in US Foods by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in US Foods by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $77.99 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $56.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

