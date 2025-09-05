Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,000 shares, agrowthof400.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.
Value Partners Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VPGLF opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. Value Partners Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.32.
About Value Partners Group
