Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF $VFMO Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $746,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $181.37 on Friday. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.75.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

