VSE Corporation $VSEC Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in VSE were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in VSE by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 8.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in VSE by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in VSE by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VSE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on VSE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

VSE Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $164.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. VSE Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $169.00.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $272.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.39 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.94%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

VSE Profile

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.