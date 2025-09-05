WaFd, Inc. $WAFD Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC trimmed its position in WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,022 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in WaFd in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in WaFd by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in WaFd by 232.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in WaFd by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in WaFd in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAFD shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WaFd from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WAFD opened at $31.95 on Friday. WaFd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WaFd had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $186.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.06%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

