Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Position in Inv Vk Pa Valu $VPV

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Inv Vk Pa Valu worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 336.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 83,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 64,204 shares in the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Pa Valu in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Pa Valu in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Pa Valu in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP increased its position in Inv Vk Pa Valu by 50.0% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 33,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inv Vk Pa Valu alerts:

Inv Vk Pa Valu Stock Performance

Shares of VPV opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Inv Vk Pa Valu has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Dividend Announcement

About Inv Vk Pa Valu

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%.

(Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inv Vk Pa Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inv Vk Pa Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.