Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Myomo, Inc. $MYO

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) by 378.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Myomo worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Myomo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Myomo news, Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of Myomo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 474,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,583. The trade was a 11.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Gudonis purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,259,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,062.35. This represents a 4.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $160,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MYO. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on Myomo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Myomo from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Myomo from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Myomo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Myomo Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $1.01 on Friday. Myomo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.69.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient’s weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Further Reading

