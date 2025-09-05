Walleye Capital LLC Buys 123 Shares of United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,457,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,374,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,571,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 518,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,823,000 after buying an additional 89,290 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 468,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,490,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 465,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,381,000 after buying an additional 146,664 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total value of $3,079,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,297,208.76. This represents a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,181 shares of company stock worth $35,204,369 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of UTHR opened at $380.47 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $266.98 and a 12-month high of $436.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.36 and its 200 day moving average is $306.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.39). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The firm had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

