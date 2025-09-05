Walleye Capital LLC Buys 680 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 14,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 165.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

