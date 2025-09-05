Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,938,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,369,000 after purchasing an additional 250,173 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 990,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,266,000 after acquiring an additional 91,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 922,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,323,000 after acquiring an additional 648,591 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 904,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 56,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 772,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 100,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $477,700.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,230.13. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE CNO opened at $40.38 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day moving average of $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.90.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

