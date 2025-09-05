Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 34,536 Mativ Holdings, Inc. $MATV

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mativ by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Mativ by 707.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mativ by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mativ during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MATV. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mativ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Mativ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $658.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. Mativ had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $525.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Mativ’s payout ratio is presently -4.79%.

Mativ Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

Featured Stories

