Walleye Capital LLC Increases Position in N-able, Inc. $NABL

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 241.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 332.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get N-able alerts:

Insider Activity

In other N-able news, Director Ann Johnson sold 34,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $266,173.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,164.80. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael I. Adler sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $244,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 468,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,244.60. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NABL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.75 price target (up from $8.30) on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, N-able currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Get Our Latest Report on N-able

N-able Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NABL opened at $7.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $13.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.85 and a beta of 0.62.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. N-able had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $131.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. N-able has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

N-able Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.