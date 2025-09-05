Walleye Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 125.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

