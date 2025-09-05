Walleye Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 125.8% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 634.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SS&C Technologies Price Performance
NASDAQ SSNC opened at $88.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.23. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.83 and a 12-month high of $91.07.
SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SS&C Technologies
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Analysts See Big Upside for These 3 Retail Stocks
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Buy the Dip? GitLab’s Bullish Case Outweighs the Bears
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.