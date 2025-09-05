Walleye Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II $SABA

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 23,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 27.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 190,886 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 41.0% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 252,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 290.4% during the first quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 19.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 274,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 44,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 17.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 891,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,310 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Trading Down 0.6%

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Announces Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

