Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 68.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,628 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summer Road LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 1.3%

Coeur Mining stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.04. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $480.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.40 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 13.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $559,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,800. The trade was a 25.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aoife Mcgrath sold 8,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $93,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 203,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,787.42. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,619 shares of company stock worth $2,975,112. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

