Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3,174.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.93. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.00.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 337.93% and a negative return on equity of 63.80%. Analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.