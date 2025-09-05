Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 12,399 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. $FORR

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 84.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 150.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 250,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 150,265 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,851 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

