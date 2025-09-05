Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 8,635 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 215.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMKR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 895,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 124,671 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 674,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 354,457 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMKR. B. Riley upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.96. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $32.47.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.80%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Amkor Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $353,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,665.96. The trade was a 38.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John T. Kim purchased 441,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $9,648,719.65. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,789,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,800,116.15. The trade was a 13.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

